Three suspects arrested for attempted murder after shooting inside Acadia Parish home

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- A shooting and attempted robbery inside a home in Acadia Parish led to the arrests of three men, authorities said.

The incident, which left two people injured, occurred in the 100 block of Valton Castille Road near Church Point on Oct. 18.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said as the victim entered the residence, “he was allegedly jumped by the defendants in an attempt to rob him.”

During the attack, shots were fired, Kibson said.

“According to the investigation, as the victim was struck by gun fire, he was able to grab the gun from a suspect and return fire,” the sheriff said.

Both the victim and a suspect were shot.

Investigators have charged Jaquan Cormier, 22, of Rayne, Blaze Dupuis, 20 of Rayne and Andrew Jolivette, 25, of Crowley, each with one count of attempted second degree murder and armed robbery.

Andrew Jolivette (APSO)

Jolivette and Cormier have been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Jaquan Cormier (APSO)

Dupuis has been arrested and is pending transfer from Lafayette.