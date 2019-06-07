Three suspects arrested after narcotics investigation at a Scott hotel

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Three people were arrested by the Scott Police Department on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after officers responded to a call at a local hotel.

Hotel staff were alerted by other guests that strong odors of illegal substances could be smelled in the hallway possibly coming from two rooms on the third floor, the department said.

The staff was also later advised that the credit card used to book both rooms had been reported stolen.

That prompted Scott Police Department to be called to the scene.

Prior to police arriving, the caller stated that a female subject that occupied one of the rooms was in the parking lot of the hotel and acting strangely.

Another call to Scott Police Department from a business in the area reported the woman on their property “seeming disoriented and hiding in different locations.”

Officers were able to locate the female subject and transport her back to the hotel. She was later identified as Angelina LeBlanc, 26, of Rayne.

LeBlanc then brought the officers to the hotel rooms where they found Jason LeBlanc, 43, of Duson, and Matthew Taft, 37, of Lafayette. During a search of the rooms, officers were able to locate methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, officers learned that Taft used a stolen credit card to pay for the hotel rooms. All three subjects were placed under arrest and transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Jason LeBlanc was booked for Possession of Schedule II, taking contraband into a penal institution, prohibited acts, and an unrelated warrant.

He is still currently incarcerated with $17,500 bond amount on those charges and no bond on the warrant. Angelina LeBlanc was booked for Principal to Theft and later released on a misdemeanor summons.

Matthew Taft was found to have approximately 58 warrants, 2 counts of felony theft, and several additional charges from multiple agencies.

He is also currently incarcerated, police said.

