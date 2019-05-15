Three officers injured in president's motorcade crash receive presidential coins and cuff links Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Two Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies and one Sulphur Police captain who were injured escorting President Trump’s motorcade Tuesday have each received presidential challenge coins and a set of cuff links.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. when the two CPSO motorcycles escorting the presidential motorcade crashed on I-210 westbound near mile marker 11, officials said.

Sr. Cpls. Roy Jones, Jr. and Jason Hayes were both transported to the hospital by ambulance. Capt. Matt Cheaney, an 11-year veteran of the Sulphur police force, was also injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"We are pleased to say they will both make a full recovery; one was released from the hospital yesterday and the other is still in the hospital awaiting another surgery."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: CPSO

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: CPSO

Lucas Allmon, with the White House Medical Unit, presented all three officers with the Presidential Challenge Coin and a set of cuff links.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now