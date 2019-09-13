Three men arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (A.G. Office)– Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office has arrested three men on child exploitation charges.

Kerry Abercrombie, 31 of Alexandria, was arrested on 13 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and 2 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), Elgin (IL) Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible. Abercrombie was booked into the Rapides Parish jail.

Addison Breaux, 32 of Rayne, was arrested on 10 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and LPSO. Breaux was booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

James Cassidy, 24 of Erath, was arrested on 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, Erath Police Department, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, LPSO, and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cassidy was booked into the Vermillion Parish jail.

“Child pornography is a dreadful crimes that repeatedly victimizes children,” said General Landry. “So My office and I will continue to do all we can to find and arrest those who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”