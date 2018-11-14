Three Louisiana parishes declared disaster areas because of excessive rain

BATON ROUGE, La. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated three Louisiana parishes as contiguous disaster areas as the result of excessive rain and flooding that happened between April 1 to June 30, 2018, said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The contiguous Louisiana parishes that had crop damage and losses are: Concordia, East Carroll, and Tensas. Strain said some agriculture producers in these parishes could be eligible for low interest emergency loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Farmers in eligible areas have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with further information.