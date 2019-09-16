Threats against Jeanerette Senior High under investigation

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Officials are investigating a bomb threat made on social media aimed at Jeanerette Senior High School.



“We actually went to the school last night once we received the notifications about it with the assistance of the Chitimacha Police Department,” Sgt. Dusty Vallot with the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office said.

“They have access to a bomb dog, so we went there last night. We searched the school, the areas that were accessible all the time.”

“​Vallot said they were notified around nine last night of someone posting a threat on Instagram to bomb Jeanerette Senior High School. ​​



“We returned again this morning before the students got to school, continued the search. Once the students got there and the faculty, we assigned them to a designated area away from the school, continued to search, and then once the all clear was given, the students were allowed back into the school,” explained Vallot.

​The threats posted on Instagram officials are investigating, say, “I’m blowing Jeanerette High School up at 9 o’clock tomorrow…” “Y’all left me in Louisiana now I’m gonna blow the school up. Along with an expletive word…the USA.” ​

Another post included a bomb emoji with the location as Jeanerette Senior High School. ​​

“The investigation is ongoing and we’re attempting to identify the person or persons responsible for making these threats,” said Vallot.​

With the information the marshal’s office has gathered, they said it will possibly lead to an arrest shortly.​



The suspect who posted the social media threats will face charges of terrorizing.