Thousands of people are following the story of Iris the Bird

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Thousands of people have been following the story of Iris the Bird. John Mire was doing yard work one day when he says he saw a tiny baby bird under an Iris plant. He took it to his wife, Julie, and they have been caring for Iris ever since.



“We're not bird people. She found us. We felt sorry for her and felt the need to take care of her,” says Julie. It’s been more than 30 days and Iris the Bird is now part of the Mire family. They have tried to set Iris free but she keeps coming back.



“I would do it all over again, but I would also read about in printing because that something that we weren’t familiar with. And now the bird identifies more as a human than a bird, that makes us sad but again our intentions were to save her,” says John.

It’s been an amazing journey! It started two weeks ago when two ordinary people came across an unordinary situation and discovered extraordinary love! Here’s Iris’ story❤️ Posted by Julie Darce Mire on Tuesday, April 30, 2019



For Julie, Iris came at the perfect time. Julie was in the hospital shortly after they found Iris. “It was a great opportunity to reflect on new life instead of sitting on my pity potty and I think she agrees,” says Julie, as Iris chirped.

If you find wildlife in need of help, wildlife officials recommend you contact the an agency prepared to handle rescues and rehab. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services also has suggestions in its article: I found this baby bird - What should I do?

