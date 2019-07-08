Thousands attend Sunday visitation for legendary coach Anthony Ray “Tony” Robichaux

The legendary baseball coach, Tony Robichaux’s visitation was held Sunday at the Cajundome Convention Center.

New’s 10 Morgan Moore was there, and she joins us live in studio with the details.

“He was a born leader through the way he led by actions, the way he led with his words, and a lot of people really looked up to Coach Robichaux.”

Family and friends gathered outside of the Cajundome Convention Center to honor the late Coach Robichaux.

He left a mark on a lot of people in the community and many had great things to say about him.

“An amazing father, man, and an even better human being. I think that was the most appreciated about him was the affect and the legacy that he left behind on the young men that came in.”

Coach Robichaux was such an inspiring legend to all, but he was also very personable and really got to know the people in his community.

“For a legend, he was a guy you could actually talk to and he did not think he was as big of a deal as what he really was.”

During this hard time, the community stayed strong. They came together, like one big family, to honor their late coach at the visitation.

“Louisiana is just all about family and whether you directly know someone or knows someone who knows someone they’re your family, and we all just come together and we feel like we are all family.”

Coach Robichaux was dearly loved and his legacy will forever continue on in Cajun Nation.

In Lafayette, Morgan Moore, KLFY News 10.