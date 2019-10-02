“They left my brother to die,” family of man killed in hit & run speaks out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The family of Kirk Broussard, who was killed during a hit and run Tuesday night, is speaking out for the first time and exclusively to News 10.

They say they’re heartbroken over his death and want answers to why he was left to die on the road.

One of Broussard’s sisters was first on the scene. She recalls the moment she saw him. “My little brother (was) laying down in the street full of blood. And I was just holding him.”

She says she could feel him dying in her arms. “He wasn’t breathing when I got there. I just felt him getting cold and I knew that he was gone, but I couldn’t accept it,” she said. “It’s just so hurtful and so painful, I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life. I wouldn’t wish that on nobody. Nobody.”

His family members say they feel Broussard’s death could have been avoided, “‘The bike had a light on it, so how could they have missed him.”

And their biggest question is why whoever hit him didn’t stop.

“‘I just don’t understand how somebody could just leave anybody. It could be their worst enemy. I just don’t see how they could leave a person on the side of the street,” said one of his brothers.

They say even a phone call as they were driving away would have been better, “Instead of running away like that and leaving him like a dog on the side of the road.”

“They could have called anonymous and maybe my brother could have made it.”

His family says by not doing that, they sealed Broussard’s fate, “Because they left my brother to die.”

Now, they’re just asking for whoever hit him to come forward, “we don’t want anything to happen to that person. We don’t wish anything bad on them. We just want. My momma, she needs closure.”

“I’m not mad at whoever done it. I just wish they’d come through. And I could tell them I have no grudge. Everything’s going to be in the good Lord’s hands for me,” said Broussard’s mom.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.