The war on drugs heats up in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish deputies busted 5 people for alleged drug activity.

“Our deputies have been working to make cases against those involved in illegal narcotics. Distribution cases as well as street level activity has been a focus and will continue to be our focus” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Recent arrests are as follows:

Brandon Wise

Brandon Wise, 39 of Mermentau was arrested after distributing narcotics and a search warrant was served on his Mermentau residence. Wise was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for Distribution of Oxycodone, PWITD Oxycodone, PWITD Marijuana and Transactions Involving Proceeds of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Chad Meaux

Chad Meaux, 36, Crowley was arrested during a traffic stop. During the investigation, Meaux was discovered to be in possession of and charged with PWITD Marijuana, PWITD Heroin, PWITD a Legend Drug, Transactions Involving Proceeds from CDS and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm with a CDS.

Christopher Savoy

Christopher Savoy, 37 of Crowley was arrested while serving an active warrant. During his arrest, Savoy was discovered to be in possession of Synthetic Marijuana. He was charged with Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Resisting Arrest and an outstanding warrant.

Rives Lavergne III

Rives Lavergne III, 25 of Crowley was arrested by deputies for Possession of Methamphetamines

Melanie Sarver, 36 of Crowley was arrested on warrants for Distribution of Methamphetamines and Distribution of Heroin.