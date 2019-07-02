The top headlines for your Tuesday morning are here

- Makayla Cormier, Antorio Edmond, and Nathan Bob are charged with Negligent Homicide in the death of a two year old boy. Markeithon Edmond has been charged with Accessory After the Fact.
- Former Iota police officer Bryce Ewing was arrested and is being charged with stalking and hate crimes. He allegedly stalked and threatened another Iota police officer.
- Friends and family of coach Tony Robichaux will be gathering for a prayer service and rosary tonight. It will be held at 6:30 at Russo Park. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
- Today, former governor Kathleen Blanco will get a portion of US Highway 90 from Lafayette to Raceland dedicated to her. A new sign in her name “Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Highway’ will be unveiled at 5:30.
- It’s been one year since the newly re-established New Iberia Police Department started patrolling the city after nearly 14 years. On Monday, city officials gave their state of the city address.
- The new budget for the St. Martinville police department includes a fleet lease of new patrol vehicles, a 12% pay increase for all department staff, and the addition of two new patrol officer positions. Other incentives are included.
- Lafayette has 3 new cultural districts. The tax credit benefits of being a cultural district for the three areas started July first. The new cultural districts are University Gateway, Oil Center, and the community of Freetown.
- A state-wide bus tour is happening this week to register nearly 40,000 voters. This comes after voting rights were restored for convicted felons. The ’40K Rising’ tour stopped in Lafayette on Monday and will continue to Shreveport and Monroe today.