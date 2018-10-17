The TECHE Project prepares for 7th annual Shake Your Trail Feather Festival

The TECHE Project non-profit organization is hosting the 7th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival, a free celebration of the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail.

Festival events include bike and paddle trips, a kayak raffle, Best “Bayou Bird” Costume Contest, discussions on water level management and recreational opportunities on Bayou Teche, artisans, kids activities, AND great music from Stop the Clock, Sweet Cecilia, and Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters.

For more information, click here. If you are interested in the bike and paddle trips, contact techeproject@gmail.com.