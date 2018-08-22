The show will go on; Drag Queen Story Time event still scheduled to take place Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Officials with the Lafayette Public Library and the Delta Lambda Phi organization at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, say their Drag Queen Story Time event set for October, is still on.

This comes after Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's administration released a statement Tuesday morning, that they were working to try and cancel the event.

The statement prompted hundreds of people to show up to last night's City-Parish Council meeting, to voice their opinions and concerns.

News 10 spoke with an official with the Robideaux Administration and they said that the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control is really the only body of people that can actually change or cancel the event.

While the UL social fraternity and the Lafayette Public Library are hoping the event will go on...

"Most of us last night watched the City Council meeting, and we all felt very moved by it," said Brad Parfait, V.P. of Delta Lambda Phi Social Fraternity.

Members of the social fraternity say they're planning on continuing with their community event.

"We have done many other community service events throughout Lafayette, and this is no different than the rest of them," said Parfait.

In Mayor-President statement from Tuesday morning, a part of it reads, "LCG is working to determine how this event was approved as a programed event of the library, who has authority to cancel or move it, and the process for doing so."

"That's his statement not mine," said Teresa Elberson, Director of the Lafayette Public Library System.

Elberson tells News 10, that once the Delta Lambda Phi members reached out to the library, the decision was made in July by a library committee to go forward and host the program.

"My plan is to still have the Story Time with the stories, wth the activities, with the songs, with the parents in some form," said Elberson.

Robideaux has one appointee on the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control who's also the president.

The other 7 members were all appointed with a vote from the City-Parish Council.

While the Board of Control does have the option to cancel or keep the event, there's no board meeting scheduled until September 17.

The UL organization's members hope it'll go on as planned.

"We've kept our intentions true, we've worked with the Public Library, and we hope the event will keep on going," said Parfait.

No word on if there will be a special meeting on this Drag Queen Story Time event at this moment.

We have all the statements released on this topic, by clicking this link.

