The show must go on! Downtown Alive moved inside
LAFAYETTE, (La), KLFY - Meteorologist Chris Cozart is preparing a cold, possibly rainy, forecast for us.
This is prompting the organizers of Downtown Alive to plan ahead.
The outdoor block party will move indoors for tonight's concert.
Officials say that Rock 'n Bowl of Lafayette has offered to host the event, which will feature musician Samantha Fish.
As always, DTA is free, so there won't be a cover charge, and it's open to everyone.
