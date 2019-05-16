The Morning Rush headlines for 5/16/19 are here. Here’s what you need to know this morning

Good morning Acadiana! Here’s this morning’s top headlines:
- The body of a missing Terrebonne Parish man was found in Morgan City Wednesday night. Officials say he was allegedly killed in Lafourche Parish.
- A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash suffered severe injuries overnight. The crash happened in Opelousas at around 2 a.m. this morning.
- The St. Landry Parish council says they will create a committe to address protocols in regards to the animal control and rescue.
- Several students at Abbeville High School are upset with the number of people their allowed to invite to graduation. Principal Lindelle Theriot says the capacity at Wildcat Stadium is 1600, with 155 graduates taking part in the ceremony, the number of invited loved ones is evenly divided.
- A student of UL Lafayette graduates with two Masters this year. One on Friday and another in August. Jacob Leblanc of Scott says his parents are proud.
- United Way of Acadiana is launching a summer reading project. Dare to Read-Dare to Lead. 1,400 people are being challenged to participate in the book read, beginning June 14th. To sign up, contact United Way.