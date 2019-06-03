The LSU Tigers to Host Super Regional Finals after Southern Mississippi Defeat

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA) - The LSU Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 8-4. Cade Beloso hit a homer in the top of the 2 that got the bats rolling for the Tigers. Zach Watson would add a homerun in the top of 6 to put the Tigers up 4-0.

But the Golden Eagles would battle back. In the bottom of the 7, Matthew Guidry hits a grand slam that tied the ball game at 4. LSU would take the lead in the top of the 8 when Saul Garza singled up the middle and Daniel Cabrera scores. The Tigers would add more runs in the of the top 9.

LSU will play in the championship round on Sunday at 8 p.m. They await the winner of No. 2 Arizona State and No. 3 Southern Miss. First pitch for that game is at 2p.m.