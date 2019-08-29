The latest on suspended City Marshal Brian Pope’s malfeasance case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Suspended City Marshal Brian Pope was in court this morning for a pretrial hearing on the latest indictment of 17 malfeasance charges.

The most recent chapter of the Pope saga included this motion to transfer the case of the 17 malfeasance charges.

Pope’s defense attorney, Brett Grayson filed the motion on August 23.

He said the reason is due to the previous seven malfeasance charges were under track 2 in Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals, he said.

The uniform local rule allows a defendant with more than one felony case to have the latter charges tried on the same track as the former charges.

“Judge Patrick Michot has already signed now it’s going to Judge Trahan to sign. So, it’s going to happen,” Grayson said.

As of now there is no timeline on when or even if the motion will be signed.