A 15-year-old male juvenile has been arrested in reference to Friday night’s shooting at the Rayne High football game.

Additionally, police say, the suspect is also linked to a shooting on Martin Luther King Blvd that same night.

The juvenile is believed to have shot at individuals at both locations, police said.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center Monday.

Due to his status, police say, they are unable to release his name or image.