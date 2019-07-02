The Lafayette Animal Shelter to Host two Adoption Events Starting this Saturday

The Lafayette Animal Shelter is hosting two weekend adoption events this month, the first one happening this weekend! The First Chance Saturday event happens this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the shelter located on W Pont Des Mouton Rd.



First Chance Saturday is open to the public for anyone interested in adopting any of the animals they have available. The animals are neutered or spayed, vaccinated, heartworm-tested and micro-chipped.



Officials have been seeing an increase in surrenders since the parish’s goal to achieve no kill status began in 2016. They are now looking to get these animals adopted out as quickly as possible.



Second Chance Saturday will follow next Saturday.