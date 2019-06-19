The Jackie Unit of the BGC of Acadiana is working to build a cover over their basketball court

The Jackie Club Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Lafayette has become a popular basketball spot for club members and the community. The court gets used every single day, rain or shine. Both of those reasons are why they are working to build a covering over the basketball court.



“You’re looking at helping out when it rains, for example this morning kids were trapped indoors, so we were not able to run our full fledge of activities that we have on an everyday basis,” says Joe Long, the Jackie Club Director. He says they are close to their goal but still need more funds to finish a cover for the basketball court. “The cover would definitely help with some shade as well. That way kids are not dehydrated and what not,” says Long.



The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette has pitched in to help. “When they came to us we were 100% on board because this is a great organization and a great use of the funds that are donors so generally sleep give to us,” says Brett Bayard with Kiwanis.



“Organizations have helped out and we are so close. We just need that final push to make this dream become a reality,” says Long.



