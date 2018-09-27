The future of the oil and gas industry looks pretty good

When it comes to oil and gas jobs in Acadiana, it has been like a roller coaster over the past 5 years.

KLFY Jeff Horchak has more on the current state of the industry as we speak.

One of the life bloods of Acadiana is directly tied to oil and gas. Over the past 5-7 years the oil industry took a turn for the worse, but the pendulum seems to be swinging back in the right direction.

“Look to increase drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Leonard Castille has worked for years in the oil and gas industry. He says 2019 is going to be a big year.

“Looks like 2019 will be the year for the Gulf of Mexico, Deepwater Drilling.”

Quay Mcknight and his brother recently purchased this empty ge oil and gas building off of hwy 90 in broussard.

He says they made this purchase because of expected expansion to their business.

“With the down hiring in oil and gas over the past 5 years a number of qualified workers left the business. now with the uptick in hiring it will be challenging to find qualified workers to fill those jobs.”

“Gonna be looking for a number of qualified people to go out into the gulf to work.”