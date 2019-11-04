The Children’s Museum of Acadiana adds new exhibit thanks to donation

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana opened a brand new exhibit.

This exhibit helps children and their families learn more about the sense of sight and the anatomy of the eye itself.

The children’s museum partnered with Southern Eye Bank, a non-profit that helps with eye donation and awareness.

Joy Fragola says, “Our mission is to restore and improve sight through cornea transplantation and distribution.”

Joy Fragola, professional outreach director, explains that it is an honor to partner and share with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana to help people better understand eye donation and the process surrounding it.

“Collaboration is key. We are a community eye bank. We have been serving south Louisiana for so long but teaching and helping our families understand donation is a journey,” Fragola explains.

The new exhibit honors and shines a light on former Loreauville mayor, Al Broussard, who was an eye donor.

In 2015, Broussard was killed in a car accident and this is his family’s way of making sure his story goes on.

Southern Eye Bank wants to bring awareness to Broussard’s story and his gift of sight with a donation to the children’s museum.

Fragola adds, “This is a great way to actually help people understand what donation is and what it means to the recipient as well as what it means to the donor family.”