Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana adds new exhibit thanks to donation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana opened a brand new exhibit.

This exhibit helps children and their families learn more about the sense of sight and the anatomy of the eye itself.

The children’s museum partnered with Southern Eye Bank, a non-profit that helps with eye donation and awareness.

Joy Fragola says, “Our mission is to restore and improve sight through cornea transplantation and distribution.”

Joy Fragola, professional outreach director, explains that it is an honor to partner and share with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana to help people better understand eye donation and the process surrounding it.

“Collaboration is key. We are a community eye bank. We have been serving south Louisiana for so long but teaching and helping our families understand donation is a journey,” Fragola explains.

The new exhibit honors and shines a light on former Loreauville mayor, Al Broussard, who was an eye donor.

In 2015, Broussard was killed in a car accident and this is his family’s way of making sure his story goes on.

Southern Eye Bank wants to bring awareness to Broussard’s story and his gift of sight with a donation to the children’s museum.

Fragola adds, “This is a great way to actually help people understand what donation is and what it means to the recipient as well as what it means to the donor family.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar