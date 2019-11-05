Live Now
The Advertiser: Waitr announces layoffs, will close ‘low-performing’ markets

LAFAYETTE, La. (William Potter/The Advertiser)- Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr announced Tuesday it would be scaling back its workforce and “close a sub-set of low-performing markets,” according to a company spokesperson.

“Eliminating jobs is the last thing a business ever wants to have to do,” said Waitr CEO Adam Price. “Actions taken this week were done to best position Waitr for the future and enable the company to continue providing a consistent, reliable experience to our customers, and valuable relationships to our restaurant partners.”

The company will be providing separation packages, and is “committed to supporting them,” the spokesperson said.

More information will be available when the company releases its third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Read The Advertiser’s full story.

