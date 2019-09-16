Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Anchor homepage banner

The Advertiser: Trial delayed for Ian Howard, accused of killing Lafayette officer and wounding three others

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Ashley White/The Advertiser)- A state judge on Monday delayed one of the trials for Ian Howard, who is accused of killing a Lafayette police officer and shooting three other people, after prosecutors acknowledged they were late with a court filing.

Howard is accused of shooting and injuring Lafayette Officer Logan Signater, Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata in a Moss Street convenience store. 

The 29-year-old, dressed in blue jeans and a bullet proof vest during his court appearance Monday, also is facing a first-degree murder charge, accused of killing police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. The shooting occurred Oct. 1, 2017 at the Big Boy Discount Zone in north Lafayette. A trial date has not been set in that capital case. 

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar