The Advertiser: Trial delayed for Ian Howard, accused of killing Lafayette officer and wounding three others

LAFAYETTE, La. (Ashley White/The Advertiser)- A state judge on Monday delayed one of the trials for Ian Howard, who is accused of killing a Lafayette police officer and shooting three other people, after prosecutors acknowledged they were late with a court filing.

Howard is accused of shooting and injuring Lafayette Officer Logan Signater, Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata in a Moss Street convenience store.

The 29-year-old, dressed in blue jeans and a bullet proof vest during his court appearance Monday, also is facing a first-degree murder charge, accused of killing police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. The shooting occurred Oct. 1, 2017 at the Big Boy Discount Zone in north Lafayette. A trial date has not been set in that capital case.

