The Advertiser: Former housing director hired by LCG after taking bribes, faking bids

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- Walter Guillory, the former Lafayette Housing Authority director who pleaded guilty in 2014 to breaking federal bribery laws, recently found work in Lafayette’s Parks and Recreation Department despite soliciting more than $100,000 in bribes as LHA director.
Guillory pleaded guilty to taking the bribes through donations to a local baseball team that he sponsored in federal court in 2014. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration confirmed that Guillory, a former baseball player, is currently employed as Athletic Programs Supervisor by LCG’s Parks and Recreation Department, with a max budgeted salary of $61,000 though only $53,000 was included for the position in this week’s budget proposal for the coming year.
Robideaux’s administration confirmed that the position was advertised in late April, but could not give a firm hiring date or true salary for Guillory.