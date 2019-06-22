The Advertiser: Appeal judges affirm charter fix; case may head to La. Supreme Court

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- Judges in Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed a ruling that upheld the Lafayette City-Parish Council's March ordinance fixing incorrect city council districts that were written into Lafayette's Home Rule Charter.

The ruling comes just two days after the court heard the case in Lake Charles, with Judge Sylvia Cooks writing the judgement for the court. Judge Kent Savoie sided with Cooks, and Judge John Saunders dissented, The Advertiser reported.

The ruling adds an air of legitimacy to campaigns for candidates running in the upcoming split council elections, which had been threatened by the lawsuit filed by Lafayette businessman Keith Kishbaugh in early April.

Read The Advertiser's full story.

