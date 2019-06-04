The 2nd Annual Crayon Case Festival draws thousands to the Big Easy Video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) - Crayon Cuties and makeup enthusiasts from across the country flocked to New Orleans, this past weekend, for the 2nd Annual Crayon Case Festival. The festival was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mardi Gras World. Thousands of people were in attendance as the popular cosmetics company celebrated their second year in the books.

Founded by New Orleans native, Raynell Steward, known to most as Supa Cent, the Crayon Case is a cosmetics line dedicated to amateur makeup users and aspiring makeup artists. Steward first gained notoriety from her hilarious and viral social media videos. In 2017, her heightened interest in makeup led to the start of her own cosmetics line. The Crayon Case quickly became popular among amateur makeup artists all over the world. The line features products like lipsticks, lip glosses, eye shadows in some of the most vibrant colors, blushes, eyebrow pomades and pencils, brushes, and so much more.

In November 2018, Raynell Steward experienced one of her biggest blessings as she watched her cosmetics company earn $1 million in just one hour.

On Saturday, friends and fans of the Louisiana-born businesswoman were able to hang out with the CEO and her Crayon Case team as they celebrated the second anniversary of the cosmetics company. Steward continues to release new products and expand her brand as a music manager, clothing boutique creative director, and social media trendsetter.

For more on the Crayon Case products, visit https://thecrayoncase.com/.

