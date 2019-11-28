Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Thanksgiving Day at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The kitchen staff at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette has been preparing all week to serve more than 300 people a very special Thanksgiving day lunch.

St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable.  CCA operates several programs that serve those who are currently experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead.​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories