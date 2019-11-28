Thanksgiving Day at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Inmates working in the LPSO Transitional Work Program were forced to turn themselves in Wednesday after it was announced the program was being terminated.

The details about the Transitional Housing Facility on Willow Street shutting down have yet to be confirmed. The Interim Chief Administrative Officer and the Lafayette Consolidated Government speaks on behalf of Lafayette City Police and says public safety will be maintained.

Lafayette Transit services are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular services will resume on Saturday. Garbage and recycling collection is also closed today.

When a cyber attack hit government agencies statewide last week, New Iberia's computer systems were hit as well. In response to the attack, city government is using $75,000 of emergency funds to upgrade the city's computer systems.

Bailey's Seafood & Grill is hosting their 27th annual Thanksgiving luncheon today. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m.

The biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year kicks off tomorrow with Black Friday. But small business owners are gearing up for the day after for Small Business Saturday.

The New Orleans Saints look to avenge their loss to the Falcons earlier this month in a Thanksgiving prime time game tonight. Kick off is set for 7:20 p.m.

Happy Thanksgiving! It's a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50's as we stay quiet today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 60's to lower 70's.