Thanksgiving Day at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette

The kitchen staff at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette has been preparing all week to serve more than 300 people a very special Thanksgiving day lunch.
St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. CCA operates several programs that serve those who are currently experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead.