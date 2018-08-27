Texas man accused of kidnapping woman and sexually assaulting her, caught in Lake Charles

LCPD

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a Texas man accused of kidnapping a woman and driving to Lake Charles on August 25 around 1:57 a.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Keenum with Lake Charles Police.

LCPD responded to a phone call from a woman saying she had been kidnapped and needed help, says Keenum. When officers arrived on L.A. 14, they found the female who had run from the vehicle of Juan Carlos Saucedo, 27, of Liberty, Texas, and into the Valero gas station to use the phone to call 911.

Keenum says the victim was kidnapped in Liberty and sexually assaulted before reaching Lake Charles. Officers located Saucedo in the back parking lot of the store.

Saucedo is charged with kidnapping. Bond is set at $100,000. Liberty County Sheriff's Office and LCPD are still investigating.

Lt. Kevin Kirkum and Detective Hope Sanders are leading the investigation.