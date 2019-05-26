Temporary barge flood gate to be installed on Bayou Chene, before Morganza's likely opening

STEPHENSVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Governor John Bel Edwards was in Stephensville Saturday afternoon, to discuss preparations being made to install a barge flood gate on Bayou Chene, to alleviate floodwaters in the area.

"Tuesday the Corps of Engineers will make the decision to open the Morganza Spillway," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Spillway will most likely be opened on June 2.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway has already been opened.

DOTD employees have been installing barrier force walls and other flood protection measures, along the already partially flooded Highway 70 for the past few days.

"Highway 70 will have these barriers on both sides (by Sunday), it will have been de-watered, and with any luck at all, we will not have any more standing water on this highway because of this flood event," said Edwards.

He announced the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority along with the St. Mary Levee District will begin the process this week, to install a temporary barge flood gate on Bayou Chene.

"The barge is going to be sunk where it has been in the past, and there will be about 10 to 14 days between the time the Morganza's opened, and the water actually reaches this point," said Edwards.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars says sinking the barge is extremely important in order to keep additional backwater from coming in, and to protect this region.

"If the Morganza Spillway is opened or when it is opened, without the barge, we would expect a minimum 3 inch rise in the water levels here in the Stephensville, Belle River area," said Cedars.

He says decisions by the Parish Government are being made day by day.

But is confident the work local and state officials are doing, will lessen additional back-water flooding into his Parish.

"As I stand here today, I think we're going to be okay in upper St. Martin, and I think we're going to be okay here," said Cedars.

The barge could be in place for 2 months or more.

The Governor also says he's already committed $80 million for a permanent flood gate at the Bayou Chene, to prevent future back-flooding from happening.

