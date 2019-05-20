Teenage driver from New Iberia killed in weekend crash in St. Martin Parish Video

UPDATE: A 17-year-old New Iberia teen was killled on Sunday in a multi- vehicle crash on LA Hwy 96 near the St. Martin/Lafayette Parish line.

Accordnig to State Police, the crash took the life of 17-year-old Grace Gonsoulin of New Iberia, and injured multiple others.

An initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as Gonsoulin was driving westbound on LA Hwy 96.

At the same time, police say, 42-year-old Ramon Lopez-Alicea of Franklin was driving eastbound on LA Hwy 96 and 25-year-old Jacoby George of St. Martinville was traveling behind Lopez-Alicea.

For unknown reasons, police say, Gonsoulin crossed the double-yellow lines into the eastbound lane of travel and as a result, her vehicle struck the eastbound vehicle, and was then struck by the vehicle behind it.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Gonsoulin sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on her part is not suspected, police said, but a routine toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis.

Two passengers in her car sustained moderate to serious injuries, police said.

Lopez-Alicea was properly restrained, but was transported from the scene to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on his part is not suspected, but standard toxicology results are pending.

Four passengers in his vehicle sustained moderate to serious injuries.

George was properly restrained and was uninjured and Impairment on his part was not a factor.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

