Teens arrested for allegedly setting vacant house on fire in Ville Platte

Local
Posted: / Updated:
la state fire marshall_1555193003463.jpg.jpg

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested for setting fire to a vacant house in Ville Platte.

On October 23, the Ville Platte Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of a house fire located in the 100 block of East Oak.

After assessing the scene, deputies located multiple areas with minor fire damage and determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

SFM investigators were able to identify the three teens as having gone inside the house just before signs of smoke and fire were visible.

In an interview with deputies, the teens “admitted to taking a gas can they found while walking through the neighborhood and using it to set objects on fire inside of the house,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The suspects were cited for one count each of simple arson, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespass.

All were released into the custody of their guardians, auto

