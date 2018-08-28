Teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing elementary school in New Iberia
A 13-year-old was arrested after police say he burglarized an elementary school last week in New Iberia.
Police say the burglary occurred at North Street Elementary School on the evening of August 22.
The male juvenile was booked and is being held at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Developing story. More to follow.
