Teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing elementary school in New Iberia

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 03:42 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 03:44 PM CDT

A 13-year-old was arrested after police say he burglarized an elementary school last week in New Iberia.   

Police say the burglary occurred at North Street Elementary School on the evening of August 22. 

The  male juvenile was booked and is being held at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Developing story. More to follow. 

 

