Teen and his mother arrested in connection with St. Martinville shots fired incident

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - A 14-year old is accused in a shots fired incident on June 19 in St. Martinville.

Police say the teen allegedly fired shots after a fight on Washington Street near the fire department.

The teen's mother was also arrested.

Police say that Brandon Wilson faces a charge of improper supervision of a minor.



