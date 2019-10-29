Live Now
Teen accused of stealing four wheelers in St. Landry Parish

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY)- A 16-year-old suspect is facing criminal charges in an investigation into stolen ATV vehicles in St. Landry Parish.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered one of the stolen vehicle in a ditch.

Upon arrival, several individuals on four different 4-wheelers fled the area, authorities said.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit which led deputies through St. Landry Parish and ended inside Evangeline Parish.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The juvenile was reportedly in possession of a green 2019 Honda Rancher that was reported stolen on October 26, 2019.

Deputies also recovered another red and white 4-wheeler in a ditch in the Lawtell area and a red 2009 Honda TRX 300 that was reported stolen on October 2, 2019.

The case is still under investigation.

