Target cash registers back online after nationwide outages

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 02:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:05 PM CDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.

The outage periodically prevented Target's cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren't working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.

Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says they are “working as quickly as possible” to fix a systems issue after an apparent nation-wide register outage Saturday.

Customers began taking to social media at about 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustration.

All of the registers at Target just went down simultaneously.

@WCCO @KSTP @FOX9: the North St. Paul @Target after the registers going down. pic.twitter.com/nGHRO1ADZq

Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.

@Target are you having computer issues?

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience!

Some customers were finally able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but this doesn’t seem to be the norm across the country.

 

@Target I made it! The registers are taking several swipes to actually scan each item and it took 20 mins for seven things but we are all good now. I survived pic.twitter.com/3YlDAPVYTh

