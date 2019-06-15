Target cash registers back online after nationwide outages

UPDATE:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.

The outage periodically prevented Target's cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren't working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.

Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says they are “working as quickly as possible” to fix a systems issue after an apparent nation-wide register outage Saturday.

Customers began taking to social media at about 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustration.

See Melanie Winfrey's other Tweets

See Kevin Jack's other Tweets

Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.

See AskTarget's other Tweets

Some customers were finally able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but this doesn’t seem to be the norm across the country.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now