Take a romantic carriage ride in downtown New Iberia

The streets of downtown New Iberia will be transformed into a festive holiday wonderland on Dec. 14 for the city’s annual Queen City Christmas festival.

Visitors can take a southern sleigh ride in a horse-drawn carriage, have photos taken with Santa, drink hot chocolate, and enjoy several other activities in the Kidzone.

The horse-drawn carriage rides start boarding at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Visitors can also stop in the Christmas village and shop with the village vendors & savor some of the festive food.

