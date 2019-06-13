Take a look at the News 10 Morning Rush headlines for 6/13/19

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - St. Martin Parish deputies are searching for Precious Landry. She is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder stemming from an incident at True Friends hall in Parks over the weekend.

An 11-year-old Eunice girl is now representing the state after winning national American Miss Louisiana pre-teen. She plans to use her new platform as inspiration for kids to make an impact in the community.

The U.S. justice department has filed federal hate crime charges against Holden Matthews, the man accused of burning down three churches in St. Landry Parish. Matthews faces three counts of intentional damage to religious property, which are hate crime charges and three counts of using fire to commit a felony.

Two Breaux Bridge men were killed when the plane they were traveling in crashed near the levee in St. Landry Parish. The scene will not be open to traffic this morning.

Church Point police are reminding parents of curfew for minors. Parents will also be charged if their child is a repeat offender. Chief Dale Thibodeaux wants to remind parents that they are responsible for their children at all times.

The Secretary of State says releasing voter information to candidates July 31 is about releasing accurate information. He says stresses the importance of getting it right the first time.

The state's Medicaid program will spend about $400 million dollars less than expected. The lower spending amount is attributed to over 80,000 people booted from Medicaid rolls.

The Lafayette police department introduced their newest K-9 officer on Wednesday. Meet Kane! Officials say Kane will be a great asset to the department.

