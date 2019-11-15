Live Now
Take a free Uber to the polls on Saturday, courtesy of NAACP — and the La. GOP

(11/15/2019) — A press release from the Republican Party of Louisiana came into the NBC 10 newsroom this afternoon to let us know about free Uber rides to the polls on Saturday, courtesy of the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP.

In the LAGOP press release, they thanked the NAACP for their generosity with their “Souls to the Polls” initiative. “The law requires this offer be available for ALL voters, so please appreciate their generosity while on your free ride to go vote. If you need a ride to the polls tomorrow, scan the codes below or call the number for your city!”

Use the phone numbers or QR codes below to take advance of the offer in the cities listed below.

