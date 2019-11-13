Taco Sisters to close its Freetown location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local restaurant is closing one of its original locations near downtown Lafayette.

Taco Sisters will end its operation in the Freetown Port-Rico neighborhood off Johnston Street on Nov. 27, the business said in an announcement Wednesday.

“This decision did not come easy, we love Freetown and have plans for a new space in the area,” the company said. “We absolutely love our neighborhood and do not intend to be gone for good.”

The original location has been open for 10 years. Taco Sisters has since opened a second Midtown location.

The Midtown location and Taco Sisters’ food truck will continue to operate as usual with the addition of Saturday and Sunday brunch, the restaurant said.

“From the very bottom of our hearts we thank you all for your continued love and support! We are very excited to see what the future holds for Taco Sisters! Be sure to check out our Facebook page for any new updates!”