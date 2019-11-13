Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Taco Sisters to close its Freetown location

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Facebook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local restaurant is closing one of its original locations near downtown Lafayette.

Taco Sisters will end its operation in the Freetown Port-Rico neighborhood off Johnston Street on Nov. 27, the business said in an announcement Wednesday.

“This decision did not come easy, we love Freetown and have plans for a new space in the area,” the company said. “We absolutely love our neighborhood and do not intend to be gone for good.”

The original location has been open for 10 years. Taco Sisters has since opened a second Midtown location.

The Midtown location and Taco Sisters’ food truck will continue to operate as usual with the addition of Saturday and Sunday brunch, the restaurant said.

“From the very bottom of our hearts we thank you all for your continued love and support! We are very excited to see what the future holds for Taco Sisters! Be sure to check out our Facebook page for any new updates!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories