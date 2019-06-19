Taco Bell on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette is permanently closed

The Taco Bell restaurant at 1224 NW Evangeline Thwy, in Lafayette,has permanently closed according to a sign posted on the door.

“We are permanently closed!!! Please visit one of our nearby locations.” the sign read.

There are 6 other Taco Bell restaurants in Lafayette, according to the company’s website.

Taco Bell is a chain restaurant that offers a variety of Mexican inspired foods.

Taco Bell’s closure in North Lafayette is among the latest of big business closures in the area.

