Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Taco Bell on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette is permanently closed

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Taco Bell restaurant at 1224 NW Evangeline Thwy, in Lafayette,has permanently closed according to a sign posted on the door.

“We are permanently closed!!! Please visit one of our nearby locations.” the sign read. 

There are 6 other Taco Bell restaurants in Lafayette, according to the company’s website. 

Taco Bell is a chain restaurant that offers a variety of Mexican inspired foods.

Taco Bell’s closure in North Lafayette is among the latest of big business closures in the area. 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National