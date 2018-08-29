Synthetic marijuana overdoses increase
Synthetic marijuana overdoses are continuously rising.
Acadian Ambulance transported 45 individuals between last Thursday through Monday suspected of ingesting synthetic marijuana.
Dr. Chuck Burnell, Chief Medical Officer of the Acadian Companies, says, "When we looked back through our data from the month previous-- the same week we had about 32 transports related to overdoses in this particular area and the fact that we had 45 in only four days was about a 25 to 30% increase over our normal transports for overdoses."
The biggest symptom evident in these 45 patients was complete unconsciousness for no other reason, although many symptoms can be unpredictable.
"The individuals-- some of them admitted to a compound called gumbo and bubblegum. Now if those are similar or dissimilar to the K2 or Spice, we really don't know.... even authorities had tested that and they're still not sure what the chemicals were that were involved-- but it basically caused them to go unconscious very rapidly," explains Dr. Burnell.
According to Dr. Burnell, an increase in this type of drug overdose usually happens when something new comes to town. Drug dealers offer these not knowing just how dangerous they could be.
"When we get a cluster of people that ticks up like this one did then we suspect that there's some new drug on the street that people did not know how to predict the effects of it," adds Dr. Burnell.
Dr. Burnell adds these synthetic marijuana compounds are mixed in labs. They are not regulated and they're extremely dangerous with no clinical use.
"I would just have a high degree of suspicion that this compound is out there,” says Dr. Burnell. “We don't know after that cluster from Thursday through about Monday or Tuesday it seemed to settle down a little bit, but we don't know if there's more of that compound out there that may hit the streets soon."
Dr. Burnell adds whatever it was that caused these 45 individuals to completely become unconscious... they don't know if there's any other damage to the body as far as muscle breakdown, brain damage, or anything else because it's still early in the investigation.
