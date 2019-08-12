Sweltering heat causes Iberia Parish Animal Shelter to make plea for adoptions

The hot weather in southern Louisiana is creating a cooling problem at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter.

The shelter says it’s 94 degrees inside and it needs to adopt as many animals as possible. They posted that all of the animals are hot and panting.

Shelter officials say air conditioning has never been installed in the building where the animals are housed. They are currently looking at ways to cool the building.

For information on adopting a pet, contact the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter at (337) 364-6311.