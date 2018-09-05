SWAT and police presence on Radcliffe Drive in Lafayette
UPDATE: A man is one the run tonight as Members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and their SWAT TEAM are assisting Broussard Police in looking for a suspect involved in a second degree murder in May.
As of 5:55 p.m. officers cleared Radcliffe Drive in Lafayette where they were looking for the suspect.
According to Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou, Clarence Celestine Jr. is wanted in connection with the murder of Leon Williams Jr. who was found shot to death at the Pines Apartment Complex in Broussard.
ORIGINAL: There is a SWAT situation taking place in north Lafayette.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says there is a heavy police presence on Radcliffe Drive off Pinhook Road.
Police say they were in search of a second degree murder suspect who they identified as Clarence J. Celestine Jr.
Police say Celestine should be considered armed and dangerous and they are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.
Developing story. More to follow.
