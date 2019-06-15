Suspended City Marshal Brian Pope to be sentenced next week, more charges await

Correction: This report previously misstated who was convicted of perjury in a 2015 video deposition. Brian Pope was convicted of perjury in that deposition.

Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is set to be sentenced next week following his convictions on four charges that include perjury and malfeasance in office, but 19 more charges await him in the coming months.

A Lafayette jury found Pope guilty on one count of perjury and three counts of malfeasance in office in October after he lied during a deposition in December 2015 and used public money to hire attorneys in 2016. A sentencing date is set for Wednesday, but Pope's lawyers have filed a motion for acquittal, which could change that.

Read the full story here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now