UPDATE: Suspect charged following weekend high speed chase from Lafayette to St. Landry Parish

A New Iberia man is in custody this morning after leading state police on a high-speed chase.

According to State Police, the chase went along I-49 north Lafayette to St. Landry Parish on Sunday.

47-year-old Rodney Baudoin was driving north at a high rate of speed near the State Police Troop I headquarters when a trooper attempted to pull him over.

Police say Bonin allegedly refused to pull over and continued to drive down I-49 for 11 minutes before his vehicle burst into flames at the Harry Guilbeau road exit in Opelousas.

He was able to escape from the burning vehicle and was arrested.

Troopers say he was found in possession of contraband.

He was charged with flight from an officer, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior DWI, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, speeding and improper lane usage.