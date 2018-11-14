Suspect who allegedly stabbed two victims in Franklin turns himself in

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darrell Harris (St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- Darrell Harris, 28, of Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, two counts of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

A deputy at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office headquarters made contact with Harris when he approached the dispatch window. Harris then turned himself in on active warrants for his arrest, the department said.

The warrants stemmed from an incident at a business in Franklin on November 3, 2018, in which two victims were trying to break up a fight between two people. Authorities said a witness saw Harris allegedly stab both victims.

Harris was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Bail was set at $700,000.