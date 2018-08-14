Suspect wanted for hit and run at local casino St. Martin Sheriff's Office Video

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man involved in a hit and run at the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop and Casino. The crime happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a white male driving a silver or gray colored truck struck a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver fled the scene immediately.

Anyone one with information as to the identity of the male subject is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.