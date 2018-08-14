Local

Suspect wanted for hit and run at local casino

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 09:03 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

Suspect wanted for hit and run at local casino

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man involved in a hit and run at the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop and Casino. The crime happened early Sunday morning. 

 

Investigators say a white male driving a silver or gray colored truck struck a vehicle in the parking lot.  The driver fled the scene immediately.

 

Anyone one with information as to the identity of the male subject is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center