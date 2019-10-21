Suspect sought in Eunice business burglary

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old theft suspect wanted in an investigation into the burglary of a local business.

Daniel D. Breaux, of Church Point, is wanted for the burglary of Tri-Parish Dryers in Eunice. He is facing charges of criminal trespass, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and felony theft.

(St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call 948-TIPS or send an online tip at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers’ free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.