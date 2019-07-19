Suspect indicted in Louisiana Ave. apartment complex murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette grand jury indicted a man on a second degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 20-year-old man an apartment complex in March.

Taveon Malik Leary is accused of killing Kendrick Flugence Sr. on March 24, 2019

April 4, 2019, report: The suspect responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr. that occurred in the 2800 block of Louisiana Ave. on March 24, 2019 has been arrested.

According to Lafayette Police, 20-year-old Taveon Malik Leary of Lafayette surrendered to police Wednesday and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an active warrant for Second Degree Murder.